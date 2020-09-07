Posted: Sep 07, 2020 10:59 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2020 11:33 AM

A Bartlesville police officer displayed a tremendous act of kindness that has circulated on social media.

Officer Brett Miquelon has been with the Bartlesville Police Department for several years. Officer Miquelon took time out of his day last week to show unconditional respect to another human being near Walmart.

There was no requirement for Officer Miquelon to stop and speak with the gentleman he spoke to last week. It was a hot day, and Officer Miquelon offered the man a water. While they drank their waters, Officer Miquelon got to listen to, and understand, the man.

Showing unconditional respect regardless of how people look, regardless of how they act, and regardless of their circumstances is something Chief Roles said our society is lacking today. He said we are quick to judge others these days, but are slow to show kindness, grace, mercy, love and respect.

We have to do a better job of treating each other better. Chief Roles said we see the bad across the country all the time and people seem to hone in solely on the bad side of law enforcement. He said the good things outweigh the bad, and the good needs to be more sensationalized than the bad; society needs to change its perspective and how it looks at things.

Police Chief Tracy Roles said other officers need to take note of this unconditional respect to others. He said they need to take the time to be intentional when it comes to displaying acts of kindness towards others.

Officer Miquelon made a choice. Chief Roles said he could have chosen to drive by and carry on with his day because he was "too busy," he "didn't have the time," or he "didn't care." Instead, Officer Miquelon chose to act kindly.

Chief Roles said Officer Miquelon is an example for others to follow. Chief Roles said Officer Miquelon chose to take time to show someone grace, which is something that should not be taken lightly. He said it is important that the police department display these characteristics every day, whether people see them or not.

In Chief Roles' eyes, Officer Miquelon showed what the Bartlesville Police Department stands for and their mission to serve the community they love. Chief Roles said he is happy to have Officer Miquelon on their team.

Photo courtesy: Tiffany Dawn