Posted: Sep 07, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2020 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Tuesday where they will continue discussion regarding COVID-19.

The commissioners will consider purchasing air purifiers for ventilation systems throughout all county offices. These purifiers are believed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The commissioners will also have continued discussion regarding the possibility of making further amendments for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will talk about county health insurance premiums for the 2020-2021 fiscal year as well.

That meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.