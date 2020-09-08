Posted: Sep 08, 2020 1:38 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 1:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners noted in their meeting on Tuesday morning that people have been messing with traffic signs on County roadways lately.

District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap said stealing stop signs is dangerous. He said the theft of the stop signs could result in fatality accidents on the County's roads, adding that they need to bring this situation to a quick halt.

If you live in Washington County and see someone taking a stop sign or other traffic signage, get a license plate number, a vehicle description and personal description. You are then asked to give that information to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Commissioners as soon as possible.

District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier said someone tried to knock over his newly installed "No Truck" sign on County Road 3000. He said he had to go back and push the sign up again.

Commissioner Dunlap said he saw his "No Truck" signs installed along Gap Road last week. He did not report any damage or attempted destruction of the signs in Tuesday morning's meeting.