Posted: Sep 09, 2020 8:04 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 8:04 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council voted to de-annex a 75-acre plat on the southern part of Bartlesville at Tuesday night’s meeting. The land parcel is owned by a private resident and was annexed into the city limits at her request in 2005. The Landowner hoped to develop the land but nothing ever came about. Assistant Community development director Greg Collins talks about the situation.

The Land is south of Yorman Road to the west of U.S. Highway 75. A bulk of the land is zoned for residential purposes. A public hearing was held for anyone to come forward in objection but no one spoke.

Mayor Dale Copeland did note that a de-annexation isn’t common but has happened previously in the Circle Mountain area. The ordinance to de-annex the land was unanimously approved. The council also noted that if any development does come about that the land could be re-annexed into city limits.