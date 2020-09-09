Posted: Sep 09, 2020 3:12 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2020 3:13 PM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Executive Director of the Price Tower Rick Lloyd let us know about some the events coming up at the Tower Center.

On that list is the 3rd Annual ​KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM Celebration and Wedding Showcase Sunday, October 11 1pm -5pm , which is sponsored by Price Tower at the Tower Center at Unity Square.

​This wonderful event featuring small local businesses. You are invited to browse the booths featuring a wide variety of services and products you need to make your event the best it can be.

You may come and go as you please, register for door prizes, including a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice.