Posted: Sep 09, 2020 3:24 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2020 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Tap fees to install a new water tap haven't been increased in years across the City of Pawhuska. These tap fees go toward material and labor costs to install a new water tap. Because the City hasn't increased these fees, Mark Chamberlain with the Public Works Department says money is being lost.

It costs the City around $800 to install a water meter when a homeowner purchases a new home. Residents hadn't been paying that fee until Chamberlain brought it to the council members attention on Tuesday. Chamberlain explains who will be paying for that initial service fee.

Fees are the same no matter if it is a commercial or residential property.