Posted: Sep 10, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special meeting at noon on Friday in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

During the meeting, the council will discuss, consider and possibly approve a recommendation from the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority to amend the HUD Hope VI Main Street Grant Redevelopment Agreement. This agreement is between the City of Bartlesville, the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority and Johnstone OK Partners, LLC to revitalize The Apartments at Hotel Phillips.

Next, the Bartlesville City Council will discuss and take possible action on a resolution amending the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, appropriating unanticipated Federal Grant Revenue for the Restricted Revenue Fund.