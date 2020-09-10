Posted: Sep 10, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County female older than 65 has passed away due to COVID-19. This is one of 13 deaths being reported across the state in the latest situation update from Thursday. There are 771 new coronavirus cases being reported as well.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 103 active cases across Washington County, a slight increase from a day ago. Osage County is down to 77 active cases, a decrease of 14 from Wednesday’s report. Nowata County remains constant with 21 active cases at this time.

The COVID-19 alert map will be released on Friday. Nowata County is currently in the orange, or moderate risk level, while Osage and Washington County are in the yellow, or low risk category.