Sep 10, 2020
Sights and Sounds from the County Free Fair
Garrett Giles
There is plenty of homegrown family fun at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey as people from across the area are coming to the site to celebrate the 106th Washington County Free Fair.
Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle commended the Free Fair Board for maneuvering around the hurdles of the coronavirus pandemic to make the event possible this week. He said having the event is meaningful to those that participate in the Free Fair each year.
Entries are down at the Free Fair, but Commissioner Antle said he was still encouraged by the fact that they still have several entries in almost all of the categories. He said it lets him know that the event is important to those that participate in the event with their items on a regular basis.
Sharla Reynolds, a 2nd Grade teacher at Copan Elementary School, took her class to the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey for the Free Fair on Thursday. She said the school enjoys bringing their kids to the annual event every year to learn about country living.
Students can learn a thing or two about raising an animal or quilt making. Reynolds said students need to learn some of the trades like quilting. She said these trades are becoming a lost skills in today's society.
Robin Richards, the current President of the Washington County Cattlewomen, talked about the Cattle Women Pie & Basket Auction they are holding at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. She said the public can come and view the pies and baskets at 5:00 p.m.The annual auction is the Washington County Cattlewomen's main fundraiser.
Last year the Washington County Cattlewomen were able to spend $5,000 in the community, with almost $4,000 going towards the investment in the future of our 4-H and FFA programs. There are four FFA programs this year with the addition of the FFA program at Bartlesville Public Schools.
