Posted: Sep 10, 2020 2:09 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 3:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested earlier this week and charged with counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse. Shelbie Spencer was charged in Washington County court on Wednesday for the incident that took place on Friday, September 4.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Cheyenne Avenue. A victim stated that Spencer assaulted her after she confronted the defendant about treatment on her juvenile child. The victim said she was hit multiple times and scratched by Spencer as well. She also claims to have been hit with a belt on her shoulder.

This alleged incident happened after the victim claimed that Spencer slapped an 11-year-old girl. The juvenile said her “face felt like it was on fire.” Bond for Spencer was set at $25,000.