Posted: Sep 10, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 2:20 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford took to the Senate floor to discuss the Senate's targeted COVID-19 relief package to help those most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In his speech, Sen. Lankford discussed the need to help specific individuals who were hit hardest by the pandemic rather than spending a blanket amount of money and forcing the U.S. into further debt. Talking with school superintendents and educators, Lankford said we need to be prepared during this season not only to continue to educate our kids in the best way possible but to take notes on the best innovation across the country in education.

Sen. Lankford also discussed the inclusion of his charitable giving bill that provides a $600 tax write-off for an individual or a $1,200 tax write-off for a family if they donate to a not-for-profit.

