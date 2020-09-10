Posted: Sep 10, 2020 3:19 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home would like to honor all First Responders in memory of Sept. 11th, 2001.

First Responders can stop by Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a BBQ lunch. They are located at 710 S. Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.

All CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure safety for all who attend the occasion.