Posted: Sep 11, 2020 4:58 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 4:59 AM

Nowata Homecoming Interviews Conclude Tonight

Garrett Giles

Friday is "Spirit Day" at Nowata High School. Go all out in your maroon and white!

Homecoming royalty interivews will conclude on KRIG 104.9 at 5:17 p.m. on Friday with Allison Dunlap, Gracey Carley and Broden Monroe compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI, and Bartnet IP.

Kickoff for the Nowata football game will take place at 7:00 p.m. Coronation will take place during halftime.


