Posted: Sep 11, 2020 11:52 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 11:53 AM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council held a special meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss a HUD Grant for the Apartments at Hotel Phillips project at 821 Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. Chris Wilson with the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority explained how the $500,000 grant came about.

The council approved an amendment to the redevelopment agreement that negated a clause that said the project must be completed by August 30. Wilson talks about the changes to the agreement.

The project consists of 100 units total, but nine of them are designated as affordable housing units. These apartments are the focus of the HUD Grant.

Developer Travis Reese says the project is about 60% complete at this time. Some units are available for occupancy currently. Reese estimated that the project will be completed by August 2021.