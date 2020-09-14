Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Last week, the Washington County Commissioners approved a resolution to create an account for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

This was a required process for the first round of CARES Act funding by the State Auditor and Inspector's Office. Washington County currently has $181,000 in CARES Act funding that was put into the newly created account.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said the bulk of the funding will be Washington County's claim for payroll. He said this is for the essential workers that could not work from home that the County took mitigation efforts towards.

Commissioner Antle added that there is the potential for Washington County to secure more CARES Act funding. He said they are working through that process now.

This will be discussed further during the Washington County Budget Board meeting this month.