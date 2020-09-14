Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 on Monday, Bartlesville Community Develpment Director Lisa Berman talked about the Neighborhood Services Division and how it works.

Beeman says the Neighborhood Services Division helps maintain and improve the quality of Bartlesville’s neighborhoods and commercial areas by operating programs that ensure public compliance with the City’s minimum property maintenance codes.

According to Beeman, these codes are adopted by the City Council to promote health and safety, protect the community from blight and deterioration, and enhance the livability of the city. Violations of these codes are often referred to as “public nuisances.” The most common violations include tall grass and weeds, accumulation of junk and trash, deteriorated fencing, walls, buildings, and structures, broken windows, parking on the grass, inoperable vehicles, improper storage of a recreational vehicle or trailer, and illegal signs.

Neighborhood Services staff responds to complaints of a possible violation, investigates the complaint and initiates fair and unbiased enforcement action to correct those violations. Staff proactively works to educate property owners and seeks to abate violations through a combination of education, resource and assistance referral, and voluntary compliance. More than 2,000 complaints are filed and investigated in a year. Of those, approximately 97 percent are abated through voluntary compliance.

Complaints Routinely Handled by Neighborhood Services:

Accumulations of trash, junk and debris on residential and commercial properties

Hazardous or dead trees on private property

Deteriorated fencing, buildings, garages, carports, sheds

Illegally parked or stored recreational vehicles or trailers

Inoperable vehicles

Vehicles parked on the grass or other unpaved surface

Illegal or unmaintained signs

Parking of commercial vehicles on residentially owned lots

Vacant or abandoned buildings

Complaints Handled by Other Departments: