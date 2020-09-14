Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 11:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage with a fabulous evening of popular music on Saturday, Oct. 10th at the Bartlesville Community Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

BSO's "Pandemic Pop's" will feature your favorite songs, including stirring movie soundtracks, Broadway musicals and much more. There may even be a few fun selections appropriate for our time in history right now.

Even while using all the necessary precautions both on and off the stage to protect everyone from COVID-19, the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra says the concert will be an exciting chance for us all to come back together and enjoy some great tunes from the past and the present.

Single tickets range from $14 to $44. You can click the link here to purchase tickets, or you can call the Bartlesville Community Center 918.337.2787. You can also drop by the BCC located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.