Posted: Sep 14, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 11:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska and safety for those entering county-owned buildings was a top priority for the commissioners.

The commissioners had further discussion regarding the possible purchase of air purifiers to put in heating and air units throughout all county-owned buildings. It is believed that these purifiers will help curb the spread of COVID-19. It would cost around $45,000 to put these systems in all county-owned buildings. The commissioners made the decision to get further information on these air purifiers. They also took no action regarding the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners set the county-wide dump day for Saturday, Oct. 3rd and allowed Judge Stuart Tate to use the agriculture building and women’s building for the winter jury term, when those buildings are available for use.

The commissioners signed a resolution setting the maximum amount the county will pay for health, vision, dental and life insurance for each month in the 2021 calendar year. One utility permit was also signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.