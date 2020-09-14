News
Dewey Public Schools
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 12:53 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 1:08 PM
Dewey Homecoming Interviews Begin on KRIG
Garrett Giles
At Dewey High School, it's PJ Day!
Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. on Monday with Madyson Walter, Gave Villanueva and Fisher Goode, compliments of:
- Bartnet IP
- Reliable Electric Products
Tuesday is Jersey Day at DHS. Homecoming royalty interviews will continue on KRIG at 5:45 on Tuesday with Kayah Weathers, Ali Ramos and Carson Johnson compliments of Bartnet IP and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
