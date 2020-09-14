Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Wesleyan Christian

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 12:57 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 1:05 PM

Wesleyan Christian Interviews to Air on KWON

Garrett Giles

At Wesleyan Christian High School, it's Disney Day!

Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Monday at 5:26 p.m. with Elaina Zamora and Kael Siemers compliments of Double G Bulldogs.

Tuesday is Star Day at WCS! Dress as a Star Trek or Star Wars character, or dress as a movie star. Homecoming royalty interview continue on KWON on Tuesday at 5:26 p.m. with Pim Prakongit and Drew White compliments of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.


