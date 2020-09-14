Posted: Sep 14, 2020 2:35 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

District one commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones informed the public that there is a road project that has been in the works for 12 years and has passed through four commissioners. Jones says progress is being made and goes into detail with what this project is.

Jones says they must get one final utility moved before they can proceed on the expensive endeavor.

Jones hopes the contract will be out by out by mid-October.