Posted: Sep 14, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 4:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The body camera footage from the murder of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and the attempted murder of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was released on Monday morning.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum took to social media to address the video. On Facebook, Mayor Bynum said:

"If you do not have to watch this video for your job, don't watch it... if you revere these brave men as I do, then don't watch this video. Don't share it. Just say a prayer for them, their families, and all who risk their lives to keep us safe."

Johnson, 45, was shot and killed on Tuesday, June 30th by David Anthony Ware. Rookie Officer Aurash Zarkeshan is continuing to recover in Tulsa after being critically shot four times by Ware. Ware is charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. Matthew Hall, who police say helped Ware leave the scene, is charged with accessory to murder.

A funeral service was held for Sgt. Johnson on Thursday, July 9th at 1:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Church, which sits across from the campus of Oral Roberts University.

The Bartlesville Police Department in July attended the funeral service of Sgt. Johnson. The BPD also headed to Tulsa the week of the incident to show that they were standing by the Tulsa Police Department in their time of need and mourning.

KWON News has not seen the video and has no intentions of viewing or sharing the video with the public.