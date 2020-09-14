Posted: Sep 14, 2020 3:09 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 5:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department battled with a semi-truck that caught on fire at East 1400 Road just before 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox had control of the scene upon the crews arrival to the Dewey Industrial Park near the Central States Business Forms. According to Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade, the hose crew, led by Lt. Mike Black, observed a heavy fire at the engine compartment of the truck located at the oilfield equipment yard. He said the fire was stopped and contained to prevent further spread to fuel tanks, surrounding trucks, equipment and adjacent businesses like the indoor cannabis growing facility.

Meade said these are the fires that can make one a little nervous. He said there are many factors - some of them unknown - that they have to be cognizant of while on the scene.

The Copan Fire Department responded to the scene with a water haul. Dewey Fire thanks Copan Fire for the assistance. The scene was cleared at 1:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy: Cody Meade