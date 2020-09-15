Posted: Sep 15, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 10:27 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,091 new COVID-19 cases in its latest situation on Tuesday. Seven new deaths are being reported. Statewide hospitalizations have increased slight since Monday.

Washington County is listed at 81 active cases, a decrease of 11 cases since Monday’s report. Osage County is reporting 74 active cases, an increase of three cases. Nowata has decreased to 17 active cases after reporting 19 cases on Monday.

