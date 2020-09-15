Posted: Sep 15, 2020 1:16 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 1:42 PM

Garrett Giles

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic accident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Quapaw Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said the SUV that hit the motorcycle had stopped on westbound Frank Phillips at the intersection and was looking to turn south onto Quapaw. He said another vehicle had stopped at the intersection from the eastbound direction and was looking to turn north onto Quapaw.

Captain Hastings said the driver of the SUV started to make their left turn onto Quapaw and they didn't see the eastbound motorcycle. He said the motorcycle hit the right front of the SUV, ejecting the motorcyclist approximately 100-feet farther down Frank Phillips Blvd.

Bartlesville Fire, Bartlesville EMS and Bartlesville Police responded to the scene. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in Tulsa with a leg injury. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the collision.

The accident occurred around the noon hour on Tuesday. Captain Hastings said the intersection can prove to be dangerous during that time. He encouraged people to use caution as traffic picks up during the day.

The driver of the SUV will be written a citation for Failure to Yield to Right of Way. Captain Hastings said the driver turned left into the path of the motorcycle. He said the view of the driver was obstructed by the other vehicle in the opposite inside lane of Frank Phillips Blvd.