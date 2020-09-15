Posted: Sep 15, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church will give away free groceries on Wednesday evening for those in the area that are in need of food.

The event will last from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Spirit Church, located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville. Spirit Church’s mission is to share the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ to the least, the last and the lost in our community.

If you or someone you know is in need of food, you can drop by Spirit Church on Wednesday. All are welcome.

