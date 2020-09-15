Posted: Sep 15, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with making threatening phone calls for an incident that occurred in Mid-June. Emmanuel Ogans was arrested on a warrant and appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Ogans called a woman he was previously in a dating relationship with 25 times on June 14. The victim claims that Ogans was upset because she posted a picture of her with another man on social media. The victim stated that Ogans threatened to kill her and the man. She had previously seen Ogans with a firearm before so she believed this was a credible threat.

Bond for Ogans was set at $1,000.