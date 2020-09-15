Posted: Sep 15, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union has presented a check for over $22,900 to the Frank Phillips Foundation for Woolaroc.

These funds are made possible by the Truity spirit card program. Every purchase you make with a Truity Woolaroc debit card raises money for Woolaroc, without costing you a dime. Since Woolaroc was added to the spirit card program in 2011, Truity has donated over $56,000 to Woolaroc via the Frank Phillips Foundation.

Woolaroc will be using the funds to help with the improvements to the welcome center and new playground. Additional donations are still being accepted to help finish both projects. Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser accepted the check from Truity Business Development Manager Sara Freeman (pictured).

Truity’s Business Development Manager Sara Freeman said: “These donation dollars are really a testament to our members and their use of the Woolaroc spirit card! We are thrilled to donate a portion of our interchange to the continued development of a true Bartlesville landmark like Woolaroc!”

Truity is honored to continue to use of the spirit card program and give back to our schools and communities. Learn more about Truity’s spirit card program at TruityCU.org/SpiritCards. To see Woolaroc’s plans for the future, visit Woolaroc.org/new-facilities.