Posted: Sep 15, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Police Department is warning its citizens of a scam going on across the city.

A male subject is calling Skiatook residents saying he is with the Social Security Office and telling people they are in debt with the Social Security Office. The caller then attempts to get his or her personal information and Police Chief Billy Wakefield can be heard on the line threatening to jail the citizen if they don’t comply.

The number shown on caller ID is 918-396-2424, which is the Skiatook Police Department, but they warn that this is a scam and completely false. The Skiatook Police Department says the Social Security Office doesn’t operate this way, nor does the Skiatook Police Department use these types of tactics.

The Skiatook Police Department warns that if you have received a phone call such as this and have responded to the call, you should fill out an incident at the Police Department as quickly as possible.