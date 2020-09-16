Posted: Sep 16, 2020 11:30 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2020 11:37 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford attended the Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

While many across the globe are focused exclusively on COVID, Sen. Lankford said he is grateful the Administration has continued its work on peace in the Middle East. In a video on Facebook, Sen. Lankford captured the historic moment.

In a statement, Sen. Lankford said:

“This is truly a historic moment, and for the first time in a quarter century, the U.S. has led a major peace agreement between Israel and their Arab neighbors. Over the decades, too many wars have ignited over the simmering tensions in the Middle East. Today President Trump and his Administration have taken significant steps to bring the regional anger down and the cooperation up. Today’s ceremony at the White House is evidence that we can share our nation’s values internationally to encourage peace, religious freedom, protection of human rights, and democracy.”

The event included the signing of two separate peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and Israel and Bahrain.

Photo courtesy: Sen. James Lankford. Below is video provided by Sen. Lankford.