Posted: Sep 16, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2020 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a July theft incident from a business in Dewey. Joshua Howard appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a larceny charge.

According to an affidavit, a female representative from the business reported the theft to the Dewey Police Department on July 20. She advised two male subjects had stolen six rings from the store. Surveillance camera placement made it possible to the see the subjects but the actual theft was not on the footage.

After investigation officers came into contact with Howard. He brought the stolen jewelry valued at $4,200 to the police and admitted to taking it. He claimed to have been using methamphetamine during the incident. He stated he stole jewelry because he didn’t have a job and needed money.

Bond was set at $10,000 due to Howard’s criminal history.