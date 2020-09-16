Posted: Sep 16, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 7:21 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville FFA Chapter received two grants this month from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma American Electric Power Foundation and National FFA Organization totaling $3,700.

The PSO STEM After-School grant will be used to support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning in the classroom by purchasing several hands-on projects and lab kits examining environmental extremes, clean energy, decomposition, and the use of robotics in agriculture.

“We are happy that we will have more opportunities to learn about agriculture with hands-on labs,” said Adysen Grindle, a junior in the Bartlesville FFA. “We appreciate PSO supporting these STEM kits.”

The Living to Serve Grant is funding a semester-long community service project that will provide hands-free hand sanitizer stations in the Bartlesville Public School district and in downtown local businesses. Students in the Power and Tech course will design and build the stations from PVC pipe, and the Ag Communications course will work on education materials to accompany the stations.

“We are excited to build these sanitizing stations that will be used by students, staff, and community members,” said Matt Fries, a junior in the Bartlesville Power and Tech ag course. “It is important that everyone does their part to keep our community safe.”

FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.