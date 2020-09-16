Posted: Sep 16, 2020 3:19 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 7:21 AM

Garrett Giles

State Representative Sean Roberts, a Republican from Hominy, led an interim study Tuesday regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees heard from Interim Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, who said the state was ill-prepared at the beginning of the pandemic in March, but the situation has improved across the state since.

"It has really been a pretty impressive response by the state," Frye said in the study. "We started with less than nothing… and we have done well with where we are compared to the rest of the nation."

Frye said at the beginning of the pandemic, the state did not have an adequate supply of personal protection equipment for healthcare professionals, nor did the state have testing capabilities. Both of these situations have improved and Oklahoma is often used as a model for the rest of the nation of a good response to the pandemic.

Two Oklahoma doctors were invited by Roberts to speak before the committee. Dr. Chad Chamberlain told attendees that policymakers should consider multiple factors that are affected by public health decisions, including mental health issues as a result from isolation, and Dr. Jim Meehan encouraged proactive practices and bolstering bodies’ defenses to be better prepared to fight viral illnesses. He discussed an effective vitamin protocol that includes Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, melatonin and zinc.

“I appreciate our speakers for lending their valuable expertise and experience to this important topic,” Roberts said. “It’s important to reflect on how our state has improved since the early days of the pandemic and begin the process of addressing the issues that arose so that, in the event of a similar devastating situation, we are better prepared.”

Roberts chairs the House Public Health Committee. A recording of the study is available here.