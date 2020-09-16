Posted: Sep 16, 2020 5:48 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2020 5:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department extinguished a kitchen fire in the 300 block of North Pine on Wednesday evening after the homeowner returned home and said they could smell smoke inside the residence.

According to Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox, a crew entered the home through the front door and noticed visible smoke. He said a thermal imaging camera was utilized, which surveyed temperatures as high as 130-degrees Fahrenheit.

The fire was quickly contained to the kitchen with heavy damage around the cooking area. There were no occupants in the home, but two dogs were found deceased.

Chief Cox said they believe the spread of the fire was slowed down thanks to the doors being closed and windows shut. He said this minimized damage to the home as well.

Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire