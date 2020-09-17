Join us Sunday, October 11 1pm -5pm, for the 3rd Annual ​KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM Celebration and Wedding Showcase featuring small local businesses presented by the Tower Center.

The 3rd Annual ​KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM Celebration and Wedding Showcase is sponsored by Price Tower at the Tower Center at Unity Square.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday. Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine invited one and all to ​enjoy browsing the booths at the Tower Plaza and on the Tower Center and Unity Square featuring a wide variety of services and products you need to make your event the best it can be. There will be plenty of room for physical distancing.

Admission is free and you can come and go as you please.

You can register to win fabulous door prizes from our participating vendors.​ You can register for the grand prize of a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice.