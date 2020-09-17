Posted: Sep 17, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 10:20 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,034 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in its latest situation update. Statewide six new deaths are being reported. 516 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to coronavirus.

Washington County is down to 66 active cases, a decrease for the fourth consecutive day. Osage County is listed at 58 active cases, a decrease of 15 since Wednesday. Nowata County is reported to have 17 active cases, a slight increase.

