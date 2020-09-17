Posted: Sep 17, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

With fall just a few days around the corner, it appears as if the blistering summer heat may be done for the year. With that comes the end of summer activities, something this part of the state relies heavily on. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says the cool weather will be nice, but with that will be money lost.

Highs remain in the 80s for the next week.