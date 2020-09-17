Posted: Sep 17, 2020 3:17 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

Court documents show that four of five charges against Tyler Reece have been dropped. On Tuesday, Tyler Reece pleaded guilty to that charge of accessory to murder and has been sentenced to 10 years of probation and released from the Osage County Jail on account of time served.

Tyler, along with his brother, Jeremy are responsible for the death of Osage County oilman Rick Holt in 2015. Jeremy Reece was recently sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Tyler Reece had faced charges of murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and desecration of a human corpse. A former plea deal forced the Osage County District Attorney’s Office to drop those four charges.