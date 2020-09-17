Posted: Sep 17, 2020 4:24 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 4:24 PM

Max Gross

A Downtown Bartlesville staple has a new look that is debuting on Friday afternoon. Weeze’s Café is having a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their grand re-opening. The restaurant is offering a 12-ounce ribeye steak special for $18.99. Owner D Smith talks about what is new at Weeze’s.

The family-owned restaurant has upgraded its windows, ceiling tiles and several other cosmetic changes. Smith says a new, state-of-the-art air conditioner will help circulate air which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith says many things are changing with Weeze’s but one thing they’ve done for 25 years will stay the same.

Smith says everything you know and love about Weeze’s will stay same just with some new twists. Weeze’s is located at 328 S. Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.