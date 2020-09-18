Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2020 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its latest situation update on Friday, along with the weekly COVID-19 alert map.

After being in the orange, or moderate risk level last week, both Osage and Washington County have dropped back into the yellow, or low risk category. Nowata County remains in the moderate risk level for the fourth consecutive week.

In Friday’s situation update, 1,249 coronavirus cases are being reported. The State Department of Health reports nine statewide deaths, but none locally. Washington County is reporting 60 active cases, a decrease for the fifth consecutive week. Osage County is listing 65 active cases, which is a slight increase. Nowata County is at 19 active cases, which is a slight increase for the second day in a row.