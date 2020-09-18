Posted: Sep 18, 2020 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2020 1:53 PM

Garrett Giles

A lot is happening in our world this year, but Oklahoma Wesleyan Men's Basketball Coach Donnie Bostwick said 2020 can't cancel God.

This Saturday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m., Freedom Fire 2020 comes to the Tower Center at Unity Square. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial issues facing all of us, Bostwick said you can attend this free event to help guide yourself in becoming free of fear, anxiety, panic, and depression and the addictions and issues that come from these evil weapons. He said they want to bring light to the darkness in our world right now, give people a new vision and refocus their attention to what matters most.

There is either vision or division, and Bostwick said division is a bad thing. Bostwick said our country is going through division right now. He said we can set a new record with the remaining months of 2020 when it comes to setting people free.

For months, Bostwick sought God about what music artist that God desired to bring to Bartlesville. Bostwick said all roads kept ending with Darren Mulligan and We Are Messengers. Other artists performing in the show include Leanna Crawford, Kailey Abel, B-Wade, and the Aaron Michael's Band.

The Tower Center is located at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville. Youth activities will take place from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. with Freedom Fire 2020 officially kicking off at 5:00 p.m.

More information can be found at freedomfire2020.com.