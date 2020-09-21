Posted: Sep 21, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, County Clerk Shelia Bellamy mentioned that she has noticed several employees aren't filing the proper paperwork when taking Family Medical Leave. She says this is something that must be done in most all scenarios.

Bellamy says it is important to do this because it protects the employees' job while they are away from work. She says if an employee were to come back and the county didn't know they had taken Family Medical Leave, they could face a pay reduction, if not worse.