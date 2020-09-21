Posted: Sep 21, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 2:40 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is accused of leaving the scene of accident while driving under the influence on Friday night. Travis Hogue appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing four misdemeanor charges.

Court affidavits allege that Hogue was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 and struck a Volkswagen Jetta near 5350 Adams Boulevard. Hogue then left the scene of the accident. It was later discovered that Hogue had blood alcohol content greater than .08.

A pistol was also discovered on Hogue’s person. It is not permitted by Oklahoma law that one can carry a firearm while under the influence. Hogue also picked another charge for allegedly obstructing an officer.

Hogue has a previous DUI conviction from 2005. He posted a $5,000 bond.