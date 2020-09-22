Posted: Sep 22, 2020 11:55 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 11:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce has announced that the downtown trick-or-treat event will continue to take place this year, as will the community-wide event.

Downtown businesses will be handing out candy on Saturday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and kids can roam the neighborhoods from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Constantine Theater will also be hosting a, “Spooktacular Halloween Walk Through,” for children under the age of ten on Saturday evening. That event is free to attend.