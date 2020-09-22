Posted: Sep 22, 2020 11:57 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey is in the process of putting in LED lighting at their welcome signs on the north and south sides of town.

City Manager Kevin Trease said they are working with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. He said he met with an electrician on Monday about the LED lighting project.

Low-voltage meters will be used for the lighting. Trease said that is all they need for the LED lighting. He said the lights will turn off and on thanks to a photocell eye.

Trease said the project should be completed within three to four weeks. He added that the City of Dewey will do some landscaping work at the welcome sign along Highway 75 at the south end of town. Overgrown rose bushes may be removed.