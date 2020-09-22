Posted: Sep 22, 2020 1:16 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 1:23 PM

Garrett Giles

An update on the coronavirus situation in Oklahoma was provided by Governor Kevin Stitt. on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Stitt said Oklahoma has averaged a thousand cases per day for the past two weeks. He said that number matches the numbers the state was seeing towards the end of July, keeping in mind that Oklahoma re-opened for business four months ago.

Monday's data shows Oklahoma's test positivity rate is at 9.2-percent. Gov. Stitt said that ranks Oklahoma 14th in the United States when it comes to the positivity rate. He said Oklahoma is even with or better than other states in its region.

Gov. Stitt added that there is some positive news when it comes to Oklahoma's recovery rate. He said it is important to know that Oklahoma has the 14th lowest death rate per capita, meaning 60-percent more Oklahomans are recovering than the national average.

Hospitalizations were also discussed by Gov. Stitt, who said under five-percent of the state's active COVID-19 cases need treatment in a hospital. He said Oklahoma continues to have adequate capacity in its hospitals.