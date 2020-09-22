Posted: Sep 22, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 2:34 PM

Garrett Giles / Jared Sleppy

A fire at the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center was noticed just after noon on Tuesday when an MRI tech noticed the smell of smoke coming from the hospital's MRI suite.

Melissa Summer, the Director of Communications at CRMC, said they immediately evacuated out of the area. She said CRMC's patients and associates are safe and sound.

As a precautionary measure, CRMC removed their patients in their acute care site and placed them in another area of the hospital. Summer said those patients were never in any danger. She said they were moved because of the smell caused by the fire.

The north entrance clinic at the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center was shut down for the rest of the day. Summer said they were also restricting visitors from seeing patients. She said they hope to continue with visitations on Wednesday.

Anyone needing to go to the emergency room can do so. Summer asks those that are experiencing an emergency to come to the north main entrance of the CRMC. She said that area was unaffected by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.