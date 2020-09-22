Posted: Sep 22, 2020 2:41 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 2:41 PM

Max Gross

Construction continues on U.S. Highway 60 East of Bartlesville. Commuters will still notice marked construction speed zones from Bison Road east to N 4070 Road in Nowata County. Two-way traffic is still permitted to travel through the area. The $16-million project centers around replacing the bridge of Hogshooter Creek.

Crews have built the new structure that can be seen to the north of the old bridge. Resurfacing along U.S. 60 on the west side of the bridge is also ongoing. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation project is expected to be completed by spring 2021.