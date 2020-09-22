Posted: Sep 22, 2020 3:04 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Nearly 95 percent of Oklahoma residents have completed the United States Census, but only a week remains for those who have yet to fill out the form. There are still census workers going door-to-door to help individuals complete the census, but you can fill it out yourself at 2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. Kathy Tippen with the Census Bureau explains why it is important to complete the form.

The last day to fill out the census in Wednesday, Sept. 30th.