Posted: Sep 23, 2020 9:19 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s Solid Waste Department will conduct the next free leaf and grass collection for Bartlesville residents the week of Dec. 7th through Dec. 11th.

Public Works Director Keith Henry said this is a service the City provides twice a year to help residents dispose of yard debris. To utilize this free collection, residents will need to place their leaves and grass at the curb in bags on their normal trash collection day. During this time only, bags will not require yard waste stickers and clear or colored bags may be used.

Henry said this collection is for private residences only — no commercial collections will be made. He added that this is for leaves and grass only. When it comes to trash and other items, residents should comply with all other standard refuse regulations.

There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for this collection. Leaves and grass will only be collected once, on the same day as scheduled trash collection. Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse sticker attached. This free collection of leaves and grass will only be for this designated week.

For more information, call 918.338.4130.